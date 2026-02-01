Budget announcements would accelerate industrial growth: Union min Murugan

Chennai, Feb 1 (PTI) Union Minister L Murugan on Sunday said the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was transformative and would accelerate industrial growth and power the country's journey towards a "resilient and Viksit Bharat." To strengthen manufacturing in strategic and frontier sectors, Union FM Sitharaman has proposed transformative initiatives in the budget 2026, including Biopharma SHAKTI, India semiconductor mission 2.0, electronics components manufacturing scheme, dedicated rare earth corridors in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, Murugan pointed out.

"These measures will accelerate industrial growth, boost self-reliance and power India's journey towards a resilient and Viksit Bharat. #Viksit BharatBudget #Budget2026", Murugan, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said in a social media post. PTI VIJ VIJ SA