Budget: CAPFs, special forces under MHA get marginal hike, highest for ITBP at over 14 pc

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Central Armed Police Forces and special forces, including the NSG and NDRF, that function under the Union Home Ministry saw a hike of about three per cent in their combined allocations in Union Budget 2026-27.

Notably, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which protects the India-China LAC, saw the highest increase in allocation among the forces of over 14 per cent. Rs 11,324.08 crore have been earmarked for the ITBP, a jump up from last year's revised allocation of Rs 9,868.85 crore.

Country's largest paramilitary organisation, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), has been granted a fund of Rs 38,517.93 crore, with an increase of 3.39 per cent from Rs 37,251.48 crore provided in the revised budget allocation for 2025-26.

The CRPF, with its 3.25 lakh personnel, is the country's mainstay for anti-Naxal operations and other duties in the internal security domain.

The Border Security Force (BSF), which primarily guards India's international border with Pakistan and Bangladesh stretching over 6,000 kilometres, has been allocated Rs 29,567.64 crore, keeping the figures almost the same as it was last year.

Tasked with guarding airports, critical aerospace and nuclear installations, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been allocated Rs 15,622.01 crore in the Budget, compared to Rs 15,973.85 crore allocated last time. The CISF has about 2 lakh personnel.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), a force guarding open Indian borders with Nepal and Bhutan, has been provided Rs 10,984.51 crore in the Budget, compared to Rs 10,495.67 crore in the last fiscal.

The Assam Rifles, primarily deployed at the India-Myanmar border, has been allocated Rs 8,796.68 crore. In 2025-26, the amount in revised estimate stood at Rs 8,376.01 crore.

An allocation of Rs 1,422.47 crore to the counter-terrorist commando force National Security Guard (NSG) has seen a slight increase from last year's Rs 1,266.01 crore provided in the revised budgetary grant.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been allocated Rs 2,002.14 crore in the Budget 2026-27. The last Budget allocation for the force was Rs 1,928.32 crore. The force responds to all kinds of natural and human-made disasters.

The funds allocated for the building projects of the Central Armed Police Forces and central police organisations saw a more than 43 per cent increase at Rs 5,040.87 crore from the Rs 3,508.22 crore allocated during the revised budget estimate in the last fiscal.

