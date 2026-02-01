Budget charts a clear path towards Viksit Bharat: Industry body

Chennai, Feb 1 (PTI) The budget 2026 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, is a balanced and forward looking roadmap for India's long term economic growth, CII Southern Region Chairman Thomas John Muthoot observed.

The budget reflects a balanced and forward-looking approach to India's macroeconomic growth. By reinforcing key sectors such as manufacturing, MSMEs, agriculture and education, the budget not only strengthens the nation's economic foundations but also charts a clear path towards 'Viksit Bharat', he said in a release.

The budget emphasises on reforms, infrastructure led growth and inclusive finance aligning well with the aspirations of Southern India and will play a critical role in supporting enterprises, job creation and long-term economic resilience, John Muthoot, who is also the MD of Muthoot FinCorp Ltd, said.

CII Southern Region Deputy Chairman P Ravichandran said, "The Budget strikes a careful balance between fiscal prudence and ambitious growth, fostering inclusive development across sectors." "We particularly welcome the focus on biopharma, semiconductors and electronics, rare earths and container manufacturing which will significantly strengthen India's industrial capabilities and export competitiveness," Ravichandran also the President of Danfoss India, said.

Ramkumar Shankar, the President of Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), said, the Chamber appreciates the balanced approach reflected in the Union Budget 2026-27. The continued emphasis on fiscal discipline, while sustaining capital expenditure is particularly commendable.

"The focus on priority sectors, MSMEs, education and skilling along with reform oriented measures, tax rationalisation and support for key services sectors such as healthcare, education and tourism will provide a positive impetus to industry and support a sustainable and inclusive economic growth," he said. PTI VIJ VIJ ADB