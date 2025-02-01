Budget: Child rights activists welcome allocations but decry cuts to key welfare schemes

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The 2025-26 budget proposals have drawn varied responses from child rights activists and organisations, with some lauding the slight increases in allocations while others raising concerns over cuts to key welfare and education schemes.

According to an analysis by the Child Rights and You (CRY), the total allocation for children has risen to Rs 1,16,132.5 crore from Rs 1,09,920.95 crore in the previous budget, an increase of Rs 6,211.55 crore.

However, the proportion of child-focused expenditure within the Union Budget saw only a marginal increase from 2.28 percent to 2.29 percent, raising concerns about its adequacy in addressing the myriad challenges faced by children in India, the analysis said.

CRY CEO Puja Marwaha acknowledged the increase in allocation but expressed concern over the budget's failure to significantly enhance child welfare. "While any increase is welcome, the overall share of the budget for children continues to remain low. The fact that child budget allocation as a percentage of GDP has actually declined from 0.34% to 0.33% is disheartening," she said.

Similarly, the HAQ Centre for Child Rights questioned whether the modest increase would be sufficient to safeguard children's rights and welfare. Their analysis also highlighted that while some schemes received a boost, several critical education and welfare programmes have witnessed reductions.

Among the most significant ones, cuts were seen in schemes like Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which saw a decline of 8.53%, National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship, which faced a 0.80 per cent cut, and PM YASASVI (Top Class Schools for SC/ST students), which suffered a drastic reduction of 33.33%.

Additionally, allocation for the Post Matric Scholarship under the Ministry of Minority Affairs was slashed by 63.86 per cent, while Education Schemes for Madrasas and Minorities saw a near-total cut, dropping from Rs 2 crore to Rs 0.01 crore. The Pre-Matric Scholarship for STs also saw a steep decline of 28.74 per cent.

Bhuwan Ribhu, the Founder of Just Rights for Children, acknowledged the increased funding for Mission Vatsalya and other protection schemes but emphasised the need for stronger financial backing for programmes addressing child marriage and sexual violence against children.

"The government's flagship national campaign, Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat, and the establishment of Fast Track Special Courts for expeditious disposal of cases involving children have been overlooked," he stated.

While some areas saw funding reductions, others experienced notable increases. The budget for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan was raised by 10 per cent, from Rs 37,500 crore to Rs 41,250 crore.

The PM SHRI Schools initiative saw a significant 23.97 per cent increase, going from Rs 6,050 crore to Rs 7,500 crore. The Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) received a 3.31 per cent boost, while funding for Saksham Anganwadi & Poshan 2.0 increased by 3.59 per cent. The PM Poshan (Mid-day Meal Scheme) also saw a minor rise of 0.26 per cent.

The increased funding for Saksham Anganwadi & Poshan 2.0 was met with cautious optimism, with activists stressing the importance of addressing child malnutrition comprehensively.

However, they were quick to point out that reductions in funding at the Revised Estimates (RE) stage in FY 2024-25 by 8.62 per cent raise concerns about potential midyear cuts.

The activists also pointed out the long-term trend of declining allocations for children. The share of the child budget in the Union Budget has plummeted from 4.76 per cent in FY 2012-13 to 2.29 per cent in FY 2025-26, highlighting a shrinking focus on children's issues over the years. PTI UZM UZM TIR TIR