Budget: CM Fadnavis announces naturopathy centre in Shinde's native village in Satara

Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced the setting up of a naturopathy centre in Dare, the native village of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, in Satara district.

The centre will focus on stress and life style related diseases, mental health as well as preventive care.

Tabling the state's Budget for 2026-27 in the assembly, the CM also said a centre of excellence in wellness based on Vedic knowledge and traditional music will be established in the Mumbai metropolitan region, while a modern leather art design and production centre will come up in Bandra.

The centre, housed in a multi-storey building, will have comprehensive facilities, including those connected with innovation and entrepreneurship, he said.

Approval has been given to implement the BIRSA (BHarat Innovation, Research, Start ups for Aatmanirbharta) scheme to develop tribal youth as innovative entrepreneurs and industrialists, the CM said in the assembly.

"Under the Development of Applied Knowledge and Skills for Human Development (DAKSH), which is implemented with World Bank support, the institution of MAHIMA (Maharashtra Agency for Holistic International Mobility and Advancement ) will be established. In this, youth will be provided language, skill training and financial guidance required for jobs abroad," he said.

The CM said 'Nav Disha' centres will be established to expand counselling services and create a more organised system in the state. PTI MR BNM