Budget constraints won't stall Delhi's development: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has asserted that development work in the national capital will not be hindered by financial constraints, as she directed all department heads to ensure timely completion of projects, officials said on Wednesday.

The chief minister earlier this week held a special meeting with the heads of all departments to review the progress of the ongoing development projects, public service initiatives, and administrative reforms, an official statement said.

During the meeting, Gupta directed the department heads to ensure that the ongoing development projects across Delhi are completed on schedule, with continuous monitoring by responsible officials, it said.

She stressed that the capital's progress towards a "Developed Delhi" will not be impeded by financial constraints, noting that the Delhi government has an adequate budget while the Central government is also providing full support.

The chief minister also directed that the e-office system be strengthened and utilised to its full potential, stressing that no development work should face obstruction under any circumstances.

She issued clear directives that all capital projects outlined in the budget must be implemented without any delay, and their progress reviewed regularly.

Senior officials must continuously monitor these initiatives and take immediate, effective action to resolve any issues, the chief minister said.

She highlighted that the Delhi government has passed a record budget of Rs 1 lakh crore to ensure that no project faces financial constraints.

Gupta added that she will continue to review the projects regularly to ensure their timely completion.

She also expressed satisfaction with the success of the digital governance system, and emphasised promoting it further, along with ensuring the full implementation of the e-office system.

Noting that 119 out of the 199 departments have adopted the system, she asked the remaining ones to join the e-office system immediately to ensure complete digitalisation of offices.

The chief minister also stressed the active participation of all the departments in the 'Kude Se Azadi' campaign being run in August.

Gupta also instructed the department heads to prioritise tasks related to representatives or ministers of the Central or Delhi governments, legislators, etc., as their work is linked to public interest.

She said all department heads should prioritise renovation of their office premises so that the work environment is appropriate and people do not face any inconvenience. PTI SLB ARI