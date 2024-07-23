Budget dedicated to achieving goal of developed India: MP CM Yadav

Bhopal, Jul 23 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget, saying it was dedicated to achieving the goal of a developed India.

The Budget reflects the spirit of "resplendent India" and aims to control inflation, he said.

Yadav said, "The Budget focuses on agricultural productivity, employment, skill and economic development, inclusive human resource development and social justice." It will give Madhya Pradesh an opportunity to move on the path of development, he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget, announcing a Rs 2 lakh crore outlay for job creation schemes over the next five years, provided Rs 2.66 lakh crore for rural development and maintained spending on long-term infrastructure projects at Rs 11.11 lakh crore to boost economic growth.

The Budget allocated Rs 1.52 lakh crore for agriculture and allied sectors, aid for building three crore affordable housing units in urban and rural areas, provided credit support to small and medium businesses, raised small loans to Rs 20 lakh for small businesses, proposed setting up 12 industrial parks and provided for setting up a Rs 1,000 crore venture capital fund for the space sector. PTI MAS ARU