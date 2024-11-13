Budget delay 'exposes' CM Naidu’s ‘Super Six’ failures: Jagan

Amaravati, Nov 13 (PTI) YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of "presenting a delayed budget" with just four months left in the fiscal year to avoid scrutiny over unfulfilled poll promises.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Tadepalli, Reddy stated that the budget had been delayed by nearly eight months, with the state relying on two consecutive vote-on-account budgets in the meantime.

"Why was the budget delayed for so long? Because presenting it would expose Chandrababu Naidu's deception, and people would start questioning the fate of the 'Super Six' promises," he alleged.

The "Super Six" schemes, a set of poll promises in the TDP’s 2024 manifesto, include a Rs 1,500 monthly pension for women aged 19 to 59, creation of 20 lakh jobs or a Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance, and free bus travel for women.

Other pledges include Rs 15,000 annually for each school-going child and Rs 20,000 per year as financial aid for farmers.

Reddy described Naidu as a "lying drama artiste" and claimed that the "budget papers highlighted organised misinformation campaigns led by the TDP".

He charged the TDP with using "yellow media" to spread "repeated lies", which were amplified by Naidu and his associates, including Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, whom the YSRCP leader referred to as Naidu's "foster son." The former CM also defended borrowing within the parameters set by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, asserting that it was a "common practice among states". PTI STH SSK ROH