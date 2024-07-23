Budget disappointment for farmers, women, neglected communities: Mayawati

Lucknow, Jul 23 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday termed the Union Budget 2024-25 as a disappointment for the poor, unemployed, farmers, women, marginalised and neglected 'bahujans' (communities) of the country.

"The Union Budget presented in Parliament today follows the same old pattern, where except for a handful of rich and wealthy people, it offers little hope of good days for the country's poor, unemployed, farmers, women, labourers, marginalised and neglected communities and is more full of disappointment for them," Mayawati said in a post in Hindi on X.

The BSP chief said that while the country is struggling with extreme poverty, unemployment, inflation and underdevelopment, the government at the Centre has no intentions of working towards its upliftment.

"This new government also lacks the required reformist policies and intentions for the upliftment of over 125 crore underprivileged sections and the provision of basic facilities for them. Will people's lives become happy and prosperous with such provisions in the budget?," she said in the post.

Mayawati said that the development of the country and the upliftment of its people should not be a maze of statistics.

"Instead, it should provide everyone with basic progress like employment opportunities, money/income for expenses to truly relieve them from their distressed lives. The development of the railways is also very important. The government should ensure work for every hand, like the BSP government did," she added in the post. PTI NAV BHJ BHJ