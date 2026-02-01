Budget: Experts welcome govt's announcement of adding one lakh allied health professionals

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Several medical experts on Sunday welcomed the government's announcement of adding one lakh allied health professionals (AHPs) to the health force and setting up three new All India Institute of Ayurveda to strengthen research in the field.

Many also praised the proposal in the Union Budget to launch a scheme to support states in establishing five regional medical hubs in partnership with the private sector to promote India as a medical tourism hub.

These hubs will serve as integrated healthcare complexes that combine medical, educational and research facilities, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget 2026-27.

Dr Prathap C Reddy, founder and chairman of Apollo Hospitals said that the Union Budget 2026-27 sends a reassuring message that India's growth will be anchored in healthier citizens and stronger health systems. The continued focus on expanding public health capacity, strengthening prevention, and improving access across tier-2 and tier-3 cities is consistent with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

"The focus on people is especially heartening. Training 1.5 lakh caregivers and scaling allied health disciplines, can strengthen the prime minister's vision of Heal in India, Heal by India. Supporting states to create five hubs for medical tourism will elevate quality standards across regions," he said.

Dr Jitender Nagpal, deputy medical director at Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research welcomed the government's initiative to prioritise geriatric care in the budget.

This has particular relevance for major metropolitan areas such as Delhi and other high-density cities where longer life expectancy, a high prevalence of chronic non-communicable diseases, environmental exposures, and changing family structures have heightened the demand for responsive, age-friendly health services, he said.

"Strengthening geriatric care in urban centres -- through preventive services, continuity of care, and community-based support -- will play a critical role in improving the quality of life for older adults and ensuring that health systems remain equitable and sustainable as India's population ages," Dr Nagpal stated.

Dr Aashish Chaudhry, managing director, Aakash HealthCare said that training one lakh AHPs and 1.5 lakh caregivers will address critical gaps in allied and geriatric care.

"The government's plan to set up five regional medical tourism hubs in partnership with the private sector is a game-changer for India's healthcare sector. With dedicated AYUSH centres integrated into these hubs, the initiative will promote holistic care while attracting international patients.

"Such measures not only strengthen India's position as a global destination for high-quality healthcare but also contribute to the vision of a Viksit Bharat by boosting healthcare infrastructure and medical excellence nationwide," he said.

Dr NK Pandey, chairman and managing director, Asian Hospital said that establishing regional medical hubs in partnership with the private sector is a forward-looking move for India's healthcare ecosystem.

"The emphasis on allied and geriatric services will improve patient outcomes significantly. Additionally, promoting Ayurveda and yoga internationally will enhance India's position in global medical tourism.

"Exempting basic customs duty on 17 critical cancer drugs and medicines and expanding exemptions for seven rare diseases is a significant move for patient care. Clinically, it can accelerate timely access to essential therapies, reduce delays in treatment, and improve outcomes for patients who rely on specialised medicines," Dr Pandey said.

From a hospital perspective, such policy measures support better treatment planning and reinforce our ability to provide world-class care to those battling life-threatening conditions, he said.

Rajneesh Bhandari, founder, NeuroEquilibrium said that the Union Budget places healthcare at the core of India's growth and social resilience agenda. Training of one lakh allied health professionals and 1.5 lakh caregivers directly addresses the human-resource backbone of the healthcare sector, he said.

Sitharaman on Sunday also announced the establishment of the second National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) in north India and underlined that National Mental Health Institute in Ranchi and Tezpur will also be upgraded as Regional Apex Institutions.

"We appreciate the reaffirmed commitment to mental health and trauma care through the proposal to establish NIMHANS-2, upgrade apex mental health institutions in Ranchi and Tezpur, and expand emergency and trauma care capacity by 50 per cent in district hospitals through dedicated centres," Dr Reddy said.

Measures to improve affordability, including duty-free access to 36 life-saving drugs, can ease the financial burden for patients, he added.

Bhandari said that the establishment of new mental health institutes and large-scale trauma centres, alongside targeted allocations for geriatric care, medical assistive devices and yoga, reflects a decisive shift toward comprehensive and accessible care.

"The expansion of All India Institute of Ayurveda, the creation of five hubs for medical value tourism, and a renewed focus on Ayurveda exports signal India's intent to integrate traditional medicine with modern healthcare excellence. Together, these measures move India from a sick-care, disease-centric model to a prevention-first, holistic wellness, and globally competitive healthcare ecosystem," he said.

Probal Ghosal, founder and managing partner GCV; co-founder and former chairman of Ujala Cygnus said that this budget clearly shows that the government wants to position healthcare as a strategic growth engine.

"Encouraging is the emphasis on capacity building across the care continuum.

"Upgrading institutions for allied health professionals, setting up new AHP institutes, and strengthening geriatric and mental healthcare infrastructure reflect an understanding that healthcare outcomes depend as much on skilled human resources as on technology. The proposal for NIMHANS II and regional medical hubs aligns well with the need to address regional gaps, particularly in north India and emerging healthcare markets," he said.