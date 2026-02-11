Budget favours corporates, neglects farmers, common citizens: Oppn MPs in RS

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday accused the government of favouring corporates in the Budget 2026-27 and claimed that it neglects common citizens of India and the country's farmers.

Participating in the debate on the Budget 2026-27, V Sivadasan of the CPI (M) claimed that the Budget was not for the common citizens but only favours corporates.

"This Budget is not for the people. This Budget is only for the interest of the corporates. We need more education institutions. We need more health facilities. We need more railway transportation facilities," he said.

He claimed that ASHA mid-day meal workers' wages have not been raised since last eight years and they are still earning meagre wages, calling it a "shame" for any civilised society.

The CPI(M) member claimed that the pension of the differently abled, senior citizens, and widows is not growing since last several years.

He claimed that in Railways, 2.5 lakh posts are vacant, in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) thousands of posts are vacant, and alleged that the Centre has reduced the number of employees belonging to SC/ST communities in government and public sector firms.

He said the number of scholarships and fellowships has been reduced. Sivadasan further claimed that 89,000 public schools have been shut down in this country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

The corporates are getting unethical support from the government, he alleged.

Ramji Lal Suman of the Samajwadi Party, while referring to the Indo-US trade deal, alleged that "PM Modi surrendered in front of America", calling the agreement one-sided and not a deal.

"Iss desh ko aap log bech rahe ho. Desh ki pratishtha ko bech rahe ho (you are selling the nation and its prestige)," he said.

The Samajwadi Party member called the Budget "jan-virodhi" (against the common citizens) and one that favours the rich.

"Ye kisaano ke katil hai... Nirmala Sitharaman ne iss Budget ko padha hai. Ye Budget sahi maayno mein Modi ke dost Adani Ambani dvara tayyar kiya hua Budget hai," the SP member alleged.

Dinesh Sharma, who was in the Chair at the time, asked Suman to exercise restraint in his words.

Suman further demanded that farmers loans be waived off and claimed that the condition of healthcare facilities in the nation is poor.

Debashish Samantaray of BJD claimed that Odisha has been neglected in the Budget.

"This Budget claims to be progressive and forward looking but for me it is old wine in a new bottle," he said.

The BJD MP said more than 14 districts of Odisha lack proper rail connectivity even after 75 years of Independence, affecting around 1.6 crore people.

He said the metro project for Odisha has been shelved while the Centre has announced metro connectivity for other states.

He placed BJD and its leader Naveen Patnaik's demand for special category status to Odisha, apart from "fair revision of coal and mineral royalties" and inclusion of the state in national freight rail corridors.

K R Suresh Reddy of BRS, referring to the Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas slogan, Reddy claimed that as far as education is concerned, children belonging to all minority communities have been left out of this Budget.

He claimed that the outlay for scholarships given to pre-metric and post-metric level students has remained largely unutilised in the last two years.

Ramji of BSP said the Budget failed to make the aam aadmi and the stock markets happy.

He suggested that the government should also announce building of new universities, schools and colleges based on a state's population.

Ramji requested that the funds meant for SC/STs must not be diverted elsewhere.

Sanjay Seth of the BJP outlined the government's policy initiatives and reforms undertaken over the last decade.

He said the Budget has accorded special priority to senior citizens and other segments of the society, terming it farsighted in approach. PTI RSN TRB