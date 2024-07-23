Budget focus on productivity, resilience in agriculture to benefit J-K: LG Sinha

Srinagar, July 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday welcomed the Union Budget 2024-25, saying its focus on "productivity and resilience in agriculture will greatly benefit" the Union Territory.

Sinha also said the budget "seeks to translate the vision of empowering all sections of the population". "Focus on productivity and resilience in agriculture and measures highlighted in budget will greatly benefit J&K. Natural farming, mission for oilseeds, vegetable production, supply chains and national cooperation will ensure inclusive growth for farmers, villages and labourers," the LG said in a series of posts on X.

"J&K has seized the opportunities of 21st century & our youth are building proud & prosperous UT. #Budget2024 with focus on 'Employment & Skilling' & new schemes will give fresh impetus to youth empowerment & it'll pave the way for higher participation of women in the workforce," he said.

He said the budget provides unlimited opportunities to youth, women, farmers and entrepreneurs and lays down plans for a prosperous rural India and will speed up development of a robust agriculture infrastructure and urban development.

"This budget with focus on employment, skilling, MSMEs and the middle class, seeks to translate the vision of empowering all sections of the population. 9 priorities for generating ample opportunities for all as envisaged in the budget will ensure faster progress and social equity," Sinha said.

The LG also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for a "visionary" budget, saying it will intensify "economic growth, facilitate far-reaching reforms for 'Viksit Bharat' and increase 'Ease of Doing Business' and 'Ease of Living'".

Sinha added that the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan for saturation coverage in tribal-majority villages and aspirational districts will be a "game-changer". PTI MIJ RPA