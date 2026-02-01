Budget for common people, don't need certificate from opposition: BJP

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday hailed the Union Budget as a "step forward" towards making India developed as it slammed the opposition parties for calling it "lacklustre" and "hollow", saying the government does not need any certificate from them because people trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP's retort came after the opposition parties expressed dissatisfaction with the Budget, with the Congress alleging that it fell woefully short of the hype generated around it.

While Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, called the Budget "blind to India's real crises", Congress MP and party general secretary (organisation) K Venugopal said it's "completely hollow".

Other opposition MPs alleged that while the Budget did not have any announcements for the common people, it also failed to address basic issues like education, healthcare and unemployment.

Hitting back, Union minister Piyush Goyal alleged that the opposition parties start playing the same record after every budget.

"You tell me what is wrong. Don't they want progress of our MSME sector, increase production capacity in the country, ensure a bright future of those in the cattle rearing and fishing sectors, new jobs, skill development... What is their problem?" he said while replying to queries from reporters at Parliament House complex.

"This is a future-ready budget for India," the senior BJP leader said.

This is "truly" a Budget that lays the foundation for India to achieve the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, he added Reacting sharply to the opposition's charge, Union minister Giriraj Singh said, "We have not brought the Budget for the opposition. This budget has been brought for the country and its people, including the poor, youth and the unemployed." "People of the country trust Prime Minister Modi. So we do not need any certificate from the opposition," he told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said growth and development are the focus of the Budget and accused the opposition parties of "playing politics" over it.

"All the provisions have been made for the common people only. If those in the opposition do not consider themselves common people, what can we do?" he said.

Asserting that the Budget for 2026-27 is focused on growth and development, the minister said, "The country is happy. I believe there is no scope to criticise this Budget. Still, if someone criticises it, it must be politically motivated." “I want to urge my friends in the opposition to welcome this good Budget. Don't play politics over it,” he added.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin said that the Union Budget is a step forward towards fulfilling the resolve of making India a developed country alongside ensuring the welfare of every section of society, including the poor, farmers, women and youth.

"This Budget fully reflects the unwavering trust that the people have in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The prime minister's guiding principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is clearly evident in every dimension of this Budget," Nabin said.

Nabin highlighted that the Budget for 2026-27 is also a clear reflection of the continuity of policy and good governance of the NDA government under Prime Minister Modi, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting it for the ninth consecutive time.

BJP MP and former Union minister Anurag Thakur countered the opposition's criticism, saying they find the Budget hollow because "their thinking has become hollow due to their parties facing defeat in elections".

"India is the world's fastest-growing economy. After today's Budget, the economy will get a further boost and job creation will accelerate," he said, adding that the Union Budget clearly reflects the government's resolve to make India even more prosperous and wealthy in the future.