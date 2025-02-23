Budget for FY26 to be tabled in Andhra assembly session commencing on February 24

Amaravati, Feb 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh state budget for the fiscal 2025-26 is to be tabled in the Assembly during its session that will commence on Monday.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer will address the state legislature, comprising the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council on the opening day of the Assembly session while the Business Advisory Council (BAC) will decide on the duration of the session.

According to a source from the Legislature, the budget is expected to be tabled on Friday, February 28.

Finance Minister P Keshav is expected to present the budget for the full financial year, following a Rs 2.94 lakh crore budget he had presented in November 2024 when a little over four months were left in FY25 after two vote–on–account budgets.

Meanwhile, a YSRCP source told PTI on Sunday that party chief and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is highly likely to attend the first day of the assembly session along with their party MLAs.

However, there is no clarity on whether Reddy and the opposition party MLAs will attend the entire session. PTI STH ADB