Budget for NATGRID slashed by 27 per cent

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Funds for the National Intelligence Grid, which connects databases of security and intelligence agencies to provide real-time access to crucial datasets to combat terrorism, have been slashed by a massive 27.11 per cent in the Union Budget 2026-27.

In the Budget announced on Sunday, NATGRID was allocated Rs 108.98 crore under Police Head for the Union Home Ministry for FY 2026-27, which is Rs 40.54 crore lesser from the Rs 149.52 crore made available to it in the revised estimates for FY 2025-26.

"The provision is for National Intelligence Grid, which aims to link databases as an input in combating terrorism. It intends to create a facility to improve capability to counter internal security threats," the Budget document said.

It shows a pattern of declining capital expenditure for the agency from the actual expenditure of Rs 210.01 crore in FY 2024-25, Rs 91.45 crore in FY 2025-26 revised estimates, and Rs 52.17 crore allocated for FY 2026-27, indicating that the agency is spending more on operations and less on enhancing the existing infrastructure.