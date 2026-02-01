New Delhi (PTI): The Union Budget has allocated Rs 3,610.80 crore for security and infrastructure expenses as part of its strategy to counter Naxalism, an increase of over 20 per cent.

The Home Ministry seeks to eradicate the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) from the country by March 31.

An amount of Rs 3,610.80 crore has been allocated for Security Related Expenditure (SRE) and the Special Infrastructure Scheme for LWE-affected areas in 2026-27, compared to the revised estimate of Rs 3,006.56 crore in the last fiscal.

"This item contains provision for the Schemes of Security Related Expenditure, Special Infrastructure Scheme and Special Central Assistance to 35 worst affected districts in the Left Wing Extremist affected areas, assistance to central agencies for LWE management, Civic Action Programmes, Media Plan activities in various states," the Budget document said.

The funds have been made available to the Home Ministry under the head "Transfers to States/UTs" as part of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for Modernisation of Police Forces.

Overall, the allocation for the modernisation of police forces has been raised by nearly 24 per cent to Rs 4,061.34 crore in 2026-27 from the revised estimate of Rs 3,279.53 crore last year.

The Budget has also earmarked Rs 20 crore for the Civic Action Programme and Media Plan under disaster management. The programme includes civic outreach activities by Central Armed Police Forces in Naxal-affected areas, Jammu and Kashmir and the northeastern region, along with expenditure on media outreach and publicity.

Last year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that India would be free from LWE by March 2026, underlining the need for a strong and decisive strategy to deal with the problem.

Shah had described Naxal violence as a challenge to democracy, saying it has claimed around 17,000 lives so far. He had also said incidents of Naxal violence declined by 53 per cent during 2014–24 compared to 2004–14.

The home minister had said the government is working to plug security gaps in LWE-affected areas, with security operations being carried out alongside development initiatives to ensure lasting peace.