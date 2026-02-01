Budget, growth oriented, inclusive of every strata, sector: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Feb 1 (PTI) The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a focused, growth-oriented and inclusive of every strata and sector and strengthens cooperative federalism and advances Bharat's progress through sustainable growth, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday.

Thanking the FM, Reddy in a post on 'X', said the Union Budget 2026–27, as a forward-looking and reform-oriented Budget that places India’s youth, women and farmers at the centre of economic growth and national development.

"I also thank and congratulate Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji, under whose visionary leadership this Budget has been presented, and under which India continues its decisive march towards a #ViksitBharat," he said.

Guided by the three Kartavyas -- to accelerate and sustain economic growth, fulfil the aspirations of the people, and ensure access to resources and opportunities for all -- the Budget provides a strong and clear roadmap for inclusive and sustainable progress, strengthening cooperative federalism and empowering states as key partners in nation-building, he further said.

The Budget ensures that the benefits of growth reach every section of society -- from farmers, women, youth and IT workers, to Divyangjan and entrepreneurs -- reflecting the government’s commitment to ‘Sabka Saath SabKa Vikas’, he added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a post on 'X', said the Budget 2026-27 delivers for villages and cities. By retaining the 41 per cent vertical share and providing Rs 1.4 lakh crore in grants for Rural and Urban Local Bodies, the Centre is ensuring that local bodies have the funds to transform lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government is strengthening the foundations of democracy, Kumar said. PTI GDK KH