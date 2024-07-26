Budget ignored Haryana, state will ignore BJP during polls: Deepender Hooda

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Several Congress MPs from Haryana on Friday protested in Parliament complex for the government's alleged neglect of the state in the Union Budget and said people will similarly ignore the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections there.

Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda claimed that the Budget has made no provision for Haryana and party colleagues from the state were targeted by Union minister Lalan Singh for raising the issue in the House.

Singh asked them to focus on what the Budget has for the country and not Harayana, he said.

"Is Haryana not part of the country? The government has objection even at us making demand for the state. Let me tell them that people will ignore the BJP in the polls in the same manner the Budget has ignored the state," Hooda said.

The assembly polls in the BJP-ruled state are expected to be held in October.