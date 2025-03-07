Budget: LEAP with Rs 1,000 cr grant to stimulate innovation outside Bengaluru, says CM

Bengaluru, Mar 7 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said to stimulate innovation and entrepreneurship in cities other than Bengaluru, a 'Local Economy Accelerator Programme -LEAP' will be launched in the current year with a grant of Rs 1,000 crore.

Presenting the budget, he said an allocation of Rs 200 crore has been made during the present financial year and this initiative will aim at creating 5 lakh employment opportunities across the state. Under this programme, startup ecosystem will be developed in Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi, the CM said.

A lifecycle approach will be followed to set up incubators, accelerators, centre of excellence and Global Technology Centres (GTCs). He further said Rs 300 crore for Fund-of-Funds and a corpus fund of Rs 100 crore for Deep-tech development will be earmarked.

Siddaramaiah said to make Karnataka a leader in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), a Centre for Applied AI for Tech Solutions (CATS) will be established with an investment of Rs 50 crore over the next five years.

He said a new IT policy will be implemented in 2025 with the aim of further strengthening the state's presence in the field of information technology.

To promote the development of quantum technology, a Quantum Research Park Phase-2 will be set up with a grant of Rs 48 crore over the next three years in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

The budget also proposes for development of a state-of-the-art PCB Park in Mysuru on 150 acres of land, creating a dedicated ecosystem for electronics manufacturing. Also the SensorTech Innovation Hub will be set up at a total cost of Rs 99 crore in collaboration with the Government of India and in partnership with industry to encourage research and development, skills and ecosystem development for sensors in Karnataka.

An Agri-Tech Accelerator will be established in Kalaburagi for technology integration in the agriculture sector. A flat factory with plug and play facility will be set up in Kalaburagi.

The CM said to encourage EV vehicle manufacturing and usage, a testing track of international standards and a state-of-the-art EV cluster with common infrastructure will be established in Bengaluru Zone at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

Foxconn company has started a mobile phone manufacturing plant in Devanahalli Industrial Area with a capital investment of Rs 21,911 crore. This company will be provided with an incentive of Rs 6,970 crore by Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM), he said.

To provide a safe and good working environment for women, it is proposed to construct 6000-capacity working women dormitories in Narasapura, Kolar district at a cost of Rs 173 crore and a working women's hostel in Vasantanarasapura industrial area, Tumkur district at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

To encourage industrialisation in North Karnataka region, it is envisaged to establish a flatted factories with Plug & Play facility in Thidagundi, Vijaypura District new industrial area.

A Japanese Industrial park will be set up at the Tumkur Industrial Node under the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor project. It is intended to utilise the World Expo Platform scheduled to be held in Osaka, Japan to attract more investments to the state, the CM said.

A separate MSME Policy will be framed with the objectives of achieving the Karnataka Sustainable Development Goals to accelerate the economy, to mitigate regional imbalances by identifying the importance of and by supporting the MSME Sector, he said. PTI KSU KH