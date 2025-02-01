Budget more about political interests than people: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday said that the BJP government's Budget, like that of the Congress previously, seems to be more about political interests and less about the people and the country.

In a post on X in Hindi, Mayawati said, "Due to the tremendous impact of inflation, poverty, and unemployment in the country, along with lack of basic amenities like roads, water, and education, people's lives in India which has a huge population of about 140 crore are quite troubled, which needed to be resolved through the Union Budget."

But the Budget presented by the BJP government, like those by the Congress previously, seems to be more about political interests and less about the people and the country, she said.

"If this is not the case, why are the lives of people continuously troubled, miserable and unhappy under this government? The dream of a 'Viksit Bharat' should also be in the interest of the Bahujans," she said.