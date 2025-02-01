Budget not just statement of accounts, but roadmap to developed India: Union minister Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad, Feb 1 (PTI) The Union Budget 2025-26 is not just a statement of accounts but a roadmap for a self-reliant, growing, and prosperous India, aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Saturday.

From farmer welfare to middle-class relief, from empowering women and youth to supporting startups, and from infrastructure development to encouraging investments, the budget aims to turn every citizen’s dreams into reality, he said in a post on 'X'.

"The Union Budget 2025-26 is not just a statement of figures, it is a roadmap for a developed India of self-reliance, growth and prosperity, in line with the vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji," he said.

He thanked PM Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a "bold, inclusive and forward-looking" budget. PTI GDK SSK SSK VGN