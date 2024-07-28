Budget: Oppn's allegations of discrimination baseless, stems from frustration, says Union minister

Indore, Jul 28 (PTI) Union Minister Virendra Kumar on Sunday said the opposition's allegations on the Union budget for 2024-25 being discriminatory towards some states were completely baseless and stemmed from the frustration of defeat in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

The Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment said the Narendra Modi government treats everyone equally working on the concept of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'.

"There is no discrimination against any state in the budget. These parties are going through a phase of frustration, disappointment and sadness as the voters have made them sit in the opposition for the third consecutive term. They are making baseless statements out of frustration," he told reporters at the Bharatiya Janata Party office here.

He was replying to a question on allegations from the Congress-led opposition that Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, which are governed by NDA parties, were given preference in allocations, while others were discriminated against for political reasons.

"All states get the benefit of Central schemes. The Union budget presented on July 23 is development oriented and will strengthen the economy. The interests of the poor, youth, women and farmers have been addressed. Domestic and foreign investors are excited about the budget," he asserted. PTI HWP ADU BNM