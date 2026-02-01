Budget: Rajasthan CM, BJP leaders praise 'strong' roadmap; Congress claims state neglected

Jaipur, Feb 1 (PTI) The political reactions to the Union Budget presented on Sunday were split along party lines in Rajasthan, with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, BJP state chief Madan Rathore and senior leader Vasundhara Raje lauding the "inclusive" roadmap, while senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot termed it a "damp squib" for the state.

Sharma described the Union Budget as inclusive, progressive and forward-looking, and said it provides a strong roadmap for building a developed India. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"The Budget covers all important sectors from infrastructure and artificial intelligence to rural prosperity, tourism, youth participation, a strong economy, healthcare and public welfare," the chief minister said.

He said that it reflects a comprehensive approach towards balanced and sustainable development.

"The Budget is guided by three objectives of boosting economic growth through investment and employment generation, providing better facilities and opportunities to citizens, and ensuring that the benefits of development reach every section of society in line with the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," he said.

Calling it a "Viksit Bharat Budget", the chief minister said the proposals would help accelerate overall development while reinforcing the government's commitment to inclusive growth and public welfare.

On the contrary, Gehlot alleged that the Budget reflected step-motherly treatment towards Rajasthan, despite it being the country's largest state.

"There was no mention of the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project and no announcements for new railway or metro projects in the state," the former chief minister said.

He also claimed that the Budget failed to offer any major relief to the poor, workers and the large population employed in the unorganised sector.

"Despite the so-called double-engine government, this Budget has proved to be a damp squib for Rajasthan," Gehlot said.

Meanwhile, Rathore said the Budget provides a concrete roadmap to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat @2047', calling it "visionary, inclusive and welfare-oriented".

Reacting to the Budget presented by Sitharaman, the state BJP president said it was not merely a financial document but a strategic blueprint aimed at making India self-reliant, strong and a global leader.

The Budget prioritises nation-building over populist announcements and focuses on strengthening infrastructure, generating employment, expanding industry, promoting technological innovation and ensuring rural prosperity through a holistic approach, he added.

According to Rathore, at a time when the world is facing trade conflicts, supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, the Modi government has presented a balanced and confident Budget that "ensures economic stability while paving the way for rapid growth".

"It reflects India's ability to turn global challenges into opportunities," he said.

The state BJP chief said the Budget places youth, women, farmers, MSMEs, startups, industry, health, education and innovation at the centre of policy-making.

Provisions aimed at boosting emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, the semiconductor mission and renewable energy would play a decisive role in making India a global technology powerhouse, he added.

Raje also welcomed the Budget, saying it would accelerate India's economic growth and boost employment generation. She said it would give wings to the aspirations of citizens and reflect the spirit of inclusive development.

Raje said the Budget embodies the vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas" and would help strengthen the economy while creating new opportunities for all sections of society.

She congratulated Modi and Sitharaman while calling the Budget forward-looking and focused on inclusive growth. PTI SDA PRK PRK