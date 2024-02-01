Budget: Record Rs 15,554 cr allocated to Maharashtra for rail works, says Vaishnaw

Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) Maharashtra has been allocated a record Rs 15,554 crore for railway works in the interim budget for 2023-24, the Mumbai-headquartered Central Railway said.

The record allocation of Rs 15,554 crore was "almost 13 times more than the average allocation of Rs 1171 crore per year given to Maharashtra during 2009-14", a CR release quoted Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as saying.

According to the release, the total plan outlay for Central Railway in FY 24'-25 is Rs 10611.82 crore, which is higher than its plan outlay (net) of Rs 10,600 crore for 2023-24.

"In the interim budget, Rs 1941 crore has allocated for new railway line projects in the state. The project list includes Rs 275 crore for Ahmednagar - Beed - Parli Vaijnath (250 km), Rs 330 crore for Baramati - Lonand (54 km), Rs 750 crore for Wardha - Nanded (via Yavatmal-Pusood) (270 km), Rs 225 crore for Solapur-Osmanabad - New line via Tuljapur (84.44 km), Rs 350 crore for Dhule (Borvihir) -Nardana (50.6 km) and Rs 10 crore for Kalyan-Murbad via Ulhasnagar (28 km) project," the release said.

It said Rs 300 crore has been allocated for gauge conversion of Pachora-Jamner( 84 km) line, while Rs 1615 crore has been given for additional railway line works.

The additional works include Rs 85 crore for Kalyan-Kasara 3rd line (68 km). Rs 125 crore for Wardha-Nagpur 3rd line (76 km), Rs 200 crore for Wardha-Balharshah 3rd line (132 km), Rs 320 for Itarsi-Nagpur (280 km) line, Rs 200 crore for Pune-Miraj-Londa doubling (467 km), Rs 40 crore for Jalgaon-Bhusaval 4th line 24 km, Rs 300 crore for Daund-Manmad doubling (247 km) and Rs 120 crore each for Wardha-Nagpur 4th line (79 km) and Manmad-Jalgaon 3rd line (160 km).

In the interim budget, Rs 256 crore has been allocated for traffic facilities and other related works, Rs 756 crore for road safety works such as rail over bridges (ROB) and rail under bridges (RUB), Rs 1022 crore for customer amenities, Rs 1320 for track renewals, Rs 192 crore for bridge and tunnel works, Rs 183 crore for signalling and telecommunication and Rs 338 crore for electrification projects, the CR release said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a Rs 11.11 lakh crore spending on infrastructure in her interim budget for fiscal year beginning April 2024.

It followed the convention to remain a vote on account with no major policy announcement. PTI KK BNM BNM