Budget reflects continuity of efforts of laying foundation for economic growth: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reflected the continuity of the efforts of laying a strong foundation for economic growth over the past 10 years.

Speaking to PTI, Vaishnaw said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has steered the economy in a very thoughtful way in the last 10 years.

"In the past 10 years, we have laid a very strong foundation for our economy. Today, our banking sector is strong, entire middle income families have seen new employment opportunities coming up, and the low income families are seeing a total transformation in their lives," the minister said.

"Technology has come up in a way where it has become a foundation of economic growth. So, the work done in 10 years, the continuity of that effort is reflected in today's budget," Vaishnaw said. PTI SKU SKU KVK KVK