Budget reflects govt's resolve to make NE growth engine of East: Meghalaya CM

Shillong, Feb 1 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Sunday said the “special thrust” on the northeast in the Union Budget for 2026-27 reflects the Centre's resolve to make the region a growth engine of the East.

Sangma, in a post on X, described it as a visionary and holistic Budget.

"The special focus on the northeast underscores the government's firm resolve to transform the region into a dynamic growth engine of the East," he said.

"I extend my sincere gratitude to her (Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman) and to the visionary leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister for their steadfast commitment to people-centric governance and inclusive national development," the chief minister said.

With a focus on the ‘Purvodaya’ states and the northeastern region, the Budget has proposed the development of an integrated East Coast Industrial Corridor . It also has provision of 4,000 e-buses for the entire region.

The Budget also proposed creation of five tourism destinations in the five ‘Purvodaya’ states.

The proposal for setting up a Buddhist Circuit in the region also features in the Union Budget for 2026-27. PTI JOP RBT