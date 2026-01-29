Budget reflects people-centric development vision: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 29 (PTI) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the Budget presented in the Assembly reflects a people-centric approach, giving equal importance to comprehensive development and social welfare across all sections of society.

In a statement, Vijayan said the LDF government has been striving over the past 10 years to transform Kerala into a modern, developed middle-income society, a goal outlined in the 14th Five-Year Plan in 2022.

He said a middle-income society must rest on two pillars: building a welfare state in line with the Directive Principles of the Constitution and accelerating economic growth by increasing capital investment and strengthening infrastructure.

"Available data show that Kerala is progressing rapidly on both fronts, and the swift implementation of the proposals announced in the budget will further ensure comprehensive development," he said.

The chief minister dismissed criticism that the budget included projects that could not be implemented over the past decade, calling it a "baseless allegation born of frustration." "Projects once considered impossible have been realised in the last ten years. National Highway development and the second phase of the Vizhinjam port project are examples," he said.

Kerala is witnessing major national highway development aimed at upgrading roads to four and six lanes, ensuring faster mobility from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram.

The second phase of the Vizhinjam port development was recently inaugurated to expand its capacity to handle more ships and containers in the coming years.

Vijayan said the government has placed strong emphasis on welfare measures over the past decade, a priority that continues in the current budget.

"ASHA workers’ honorarium had already been increased by Rs 1,000 ahead of the budget, with an additional Rs 1,000 announced now. Monthly remuneration for anganwadi workers, pre-primary teachers, and literacy instructors has also been increased by Rs 1,000 each," he said.

The budget also announces full payment of pending DA and DR instalments to government employees and pensioners, with one instalment to be disbursed along with February salaries.

"The assured pension scheme will replace the contributory pension scheme from April 1, and the government has reiterated its policy of implementing pay revisions every five years," the CM said.

Vijayan added that the government is moving forward while honouring its commitments, including clearing welfare pension arrears as promised in a special Assembly statement in July 2024.

He described the allocation of Rs 100 crore for mitigating human-wildlife conflict as a "historic decision".

He said an additional Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated to the employment guarantee scheme compared to previous years.

Funds have also been earmarked for modernising autorickshaw stands and setting up gig hubs with modern facilities for gig workers, Vijayan said.

The chief minister said making undergraduate education free in government and aided arts and science colleges, and allocating Rs 400 crore for the ‘connect to work’ scholarship, reflect the government’s support for students and job-seeking youth.

The scheme aims to boost confidence among youth, sustain learning motivation, and enhance employability through skill development.

"The budget provides relief to workers, farmers, the middle class, government employees, pensioners, and the business and industrial community alike. It also serves as a strong political response to the Centre’s attacks on Indian federalism and constitutional values," he said.

He added that arbitrary restrictions on state borrowing limits, along with the Centre's denial of constitutionally mandated tax shares and pending dues, have placed states under "severe financial strain".

"The budget also documents Kerala’s resistance against central policies that undermine the constitutional rights of states," he said. PTI TBA SSK