Budget reflects 'PM Modi's guarantee': Arjun Munda

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Feb 1 (PTI) Union minister Arjun Munda on Thursday hailed the interim budget as a "mirror that reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee".

The interim budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is the central government's commitment to achieve the target of a developed India, Munda, the Union Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Tribal Affairs Minister, said in a statement.

"It (interim budget) is a mirror that reflects PM Modi's guarantee," the minister stated.

The special emphasis on poor, women, youths and farmers shows the government's resolve to create a developed India, he said.

With a target to achieve a USD 5 trillion economy, the government has laid special emphasis on infrastructure, social sector and agriculture, Munda said. PTI BS ACD