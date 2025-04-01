Budget rising under BJP govt in Haryana, all sections will benefit: Minister

Gurugram, Apr 1 (PTI) Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh on Tuesday hailed the steady rise in the state budget under the BJP government since 2014 and said this year's budget will benefit all sections of society.

The budget, he said, would pave the way for the creation of a better and prosperous Haryana.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said this was the "most important budget of his 38 years in politics".

When Haryana was formed in 1966, the state's budget was Rs 650 crore, which is now touching "a new record" of Rs 2.5 lakh crore, the minister said.

"When former CM Manohar Lal Khattar presented his first budget in 2014, a provision of 1.18 lakh crores was made in the budget. There has been an unexpected increase of Rs 87,000 crores in the last 10 years for the welfare of the public," the industry and commerce minister said.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday presented the budget for the financial year 2025-26 with an outlay of ₹2.05 lakh crore.

Saini has tried to give benefits to every section of the society through his first budget, Singh said.

Singh hailed the Lado Laxmi Yojana of the Haryana government which has been allocated Rs 5,000 crore in the annual budget.

He also said the martyr's memorial in Naseebpur would be built covering 5.25 acres of land.

Asserting that the sentiments of the people of south Haryana were associated with the 'Shaheed Smarak', Singh said people of the Ahirwal community fought against the British under the leadership of Rao Tularam and a large number of people were killed.

He clarified that the project would be carried out by the Department of Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture, not the Military and Paramilitary Welfare Department.

The minister said the government was trying to find a "permanent solution" to waterlogging in Gurugram and Narsinghpur.

Problems related to drainage, water needs of the state, traffic and other infrastructure are the focus of the government, he said.

The CM has allotted Rs 2,000 crores in the budget for covered pipeline from Kakroi to Gurugram, drainage work is going on in Dwarka Expressway, Singh said.

An elevated road from Gurugram Jaipur National Highway to Vatika Chowk and four flyovers from Vatika Chowk to Ghata will be constructed at Rs 850 crore, he said.

The minister said the Haryana government will prioritise removing traffic jams in the city, including near the Dhankot village on the Gurugram-Jhajjar road.

The Forest and Wildlife Department has applied to the Central Zoo Authority and the Supreme Court regarding the proposed jungle safari in Gurugram, said Singh, who also has the environment portfolio.

An environment training centre will be set up in IMT Manesar, to strengthen pollution control in Gurugram, he said.