Budget, salary proposal for MLAs passed in Karnataka Assembly amidst din

Bengaluru, Mar 21 (PTI) The Karnataka budget and proposal for increasing the salaries of MLAs were passed in the state Assembly amidst massive protests by the BJP members, who climbed on the podium where Speaker U T Khader's chair is placed and threw papers at him.

The action of the BJP MLAs angered Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the ministers, who instructed the marshals to evict the protesters.

Amid the chaos, the Assembly passed the budget and the bills to increase the salaries, pensions and allowance of MLAs, ministers and the CM.

The BJP, led by opposition leader R Ashoka, shouted slogans against the government for providing four per cent reservation to Muslims in public contracts.

Earlier, the BJP was protesting from the well of the house against an alleged attempt to "honey trap" a minister and demanded a judicial probe into it even as the chief minister read out his reply to the budget discussion. PTI KSU KH