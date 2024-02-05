Budget session: Govt committed to end Naxal menace in Chhattisgarh, says Governor

Raipur, Feb 5 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Monday said the state government is committed to crush the Left Wing Extremism and provide essential amenities, education, and healthcare in the affected areas.

The main focus of the governor's address delivered on the opening day of the first budget session of the newly-election Assembly was on strengthening the police force and improving their work-life balance.

He also listed various measures the government is planning for the welfare of various sections including farmers, and providing free rice until December 2028 under the PDS system, apart from promoting spiritual tourism.

"Police force will be provided with modern weapons, communication tools, and other necessary equipment to enhance their quality. In addition, a project with an estimated cost of around Rs 201 crore will be swiftly completed to develop police infrastructure in Maoist-affected areas," the governor said.

The government is also committed to initiating a new era of good governance in Chhattisgarh, inspired by the ideals and principles of the visionary former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the incumbent PM Narendra Modi, he said.

"My Government has decided to equip the police force with new facilities to strengthen them for the effective execution of their duties. Simultaneously, a compassionate approach has been adopted to address their issues from a humane perspective.

He said the government stands resolute in establishing the rule of law in the state with a firm commitment to eradicating the Maoist-terrorist menace.

"Our foremost objective is to prioritize the provision of essential amenities, education, and healthcare in Maoist-affected areas," the governor added.

He said recognizing the challenging service, dedication, and commitment of police personnel, the government has decided to provide a one-day weekly off to officers from constable to inspector level in field areas.

In Maoist-affected and difficult regions, district police force personnel will be granted a leave for 8 days once every 3 months in place of the weekly off. Guidelines regarding eligibility and the process for availing leave have been issued, he said.

"The government has fulfilled the commitment to purchase 21 quintals of paddy per acre from farmers, and a transparent and efficient system for paddy procurement has been established, which led to Chhattisgarh achieving the record of highest paddy procurement in the state this year (Kharif marketing season 2023-24)," the governor said.

He said the government will provide a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 5,500 per standard bag for tendu leaf collection, along with a bonus of up to Rs 4,500 to collectors.

"Various schemes will be implemented to benefit tendu leaf collectors and their families, promoting their health, education, and comprehensive development. Efforts will also be made to address regional imbalances in development, and empower residents to seize new opportunities, and explore new possibilities," the governor said.

He said the government has decided to provide free rice until December 2028 under the public distribution system.

"This initiative will benefit 67.94 lakh priority, Antyodaya, single destitute women, and disabled ration card-holders in Chhattisgarh who will get free rice per month," he added.

The governor said the government is chalking out a comprehensive strategy for the development of culture and tourism.

"A project is underway to develop five 'Shakti Peeths' - Kudargarh, Chandrapur, Ratanpur, Dantewada, and Dongargarh - on the lines of the Char Dham pilgrimage. Similarly, local specialities will be highlighted to make them centres for tourism development," he said.

The government will elevate Rajim Kumbh (Kalp), the confluence of three sacred rivers, to a revered place on the pilgrimage map, both nationally and globally, he added.

The government has been extending assistance to 5,000 registered Ramayan Mandalis and Bhajan Mandalis through encouragement sum, the governor said. PTI TKP NSK