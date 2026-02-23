Budget session: Guv outlines 'Viksit Maharashtra' roadmap with focus on investments, welfare

Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat on Monday outlined an ambitious roadmap for economic growth, infrastructure expansion and social welfare, saying the state aims to advance under the "Viksit Maharashtra" vision for 2047.

Addressing the joint sitting of both Houses of the state legislature at the start of the Budget Session, he said the government has prepared a comprehensive strategy to accelerate industrial growth, attract large-scale investments and generate employment.

Maharashtra continues to remain a preferred destination for foreign direct investment (FDI), contributing over 13.5 per cent to the country's GDP. The state received the highest FDI inflow of Rs 1.64 lakh crore in 2024-25, and Rs 91,337 crore in the first half of 2025-26, he stated.

During the World Economic Forum held in Davos last month, the state signed MoUs of nearly Rs 30 lakh crore with companies from 18 countries, expected to create around 40 lakh jobs, the governor informed in his address.

He said the government has announced multiple sectoral policies, including industry, gems and jewellery, AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality), bamboo and global capability centre policies, aiming to attract investments of Rs 70.5 lakh crore and generate about 50 lakh jobs between 2026 and 2030.

On infrastructure, Devvrat said that 147 major road projects of Rs 4,478 crore covering 1,100 km have been sanctioned. The Samruddhi Expressway (connecting Mumbai and Nagpur) will be extended to Vadhvan Port (in Palghar district) and eastern Vidarbha to boost industrial growth, he added.

The state has also taken steps to improve the ease of doing business by repealing outdated laws and decriminalising minor offences under the Maharashtra Jan Vishwas Act, he stated.

Referring to the agriculture sector, the governor said schemes such as free electricity for farmers, solar pumps under PM KUSUM scheme and AI-based agriculture policy are being implemented to improve productivity and sustainability. Over Rs 15,576 crore has been disbursed as assistance to farmers affected by natural calamities, he said.

The governor also highlighted social welfare initiatives, including women self-help groups under the UMED mission (aiming to empower rural communities), skill development programmes, healthcare initiatives like free organ transplants and a comprehensive cancer care policy.

Referring to the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue, he said the government has appointed expert advocates to present the state's case before the Supreme Court.

Devvrat further said that Maharashtra secured the top rank in the Export Preparedness Index 2024 and also won the first prize in the best state category at the National Water Awards.

The government is focusing on education, student mental health, sports promotion and preservation of cultural heritage, including the development of key religious and historical sites, he stressed.

The governor expressed confidence that members of the legislature would deliberate on the budget proposals and legislation in the session to help propel the state towards greater prosperity. PTI MR GK