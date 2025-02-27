Budget session: Jayant Patil downplays lack of numbers, says Oppn will put govt on mat

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Maharashtra NCP (SP) chief Jayant Patil on Thursday said the opposition will put the Mahayuti government on the mat during the three-week Budget Session of the legislature set to begin on March 3 as the "economic situation of the state is not comfortable".

Patil, speaking to PTI, asserted state finance minister Ajit Pawar would not be able to show the entire expenditure for the government's flagship Ladki Bahin Yojana, under which women with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh are given Rs 1500 as monthly aid.

"There is huge deficit and the economic condition of the state is not good. The Mahayuti government will face a lot of challenges. The Maha Vikas Aghadi has the opportunity to highlight several issues that have taken place since December (when the Devendra Fadnavis government was sworn in)," he said.

"The state government has failed miserably to maintain law and order, implementation of schemes, issues related to farmers. To chalk out a strategy, the MVA will meet in the first week of March. We haven't submitted a letter laying claim to the leader of opposition post, which we will be doing," Patil, a former state finance minister added.

Patil said it was natural that there will be come disquiet in the opposition ranks since numbers have depleted after the November assembly polls.

In the assembly polls, the Mahayuti won 230 seats, comprising 132 for the BJP, 57 for Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and 41 for Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi fared poorly, with the Shiv Sena (UBT) getting 20 seats, the Congress 16 and the NCP (SP) 10. The Samajwadi Party won two seats, while Independents and others emerged victorious on 10.

"However, we have adjusted to this situation (of depleted numbers). If we keep a united front and raise issues concerning the people, we can hold the government accountable. For the government, the opposition does not matter as we are just 50 and they have 230 MLAs," Patil added.

Patil cited the Ladki Bahin Yojana and said the ruling alliance promoted it heavily ahead of polls but was now trying to revisit the eligibility criteria to bring down the number of beneficiaries.

"It is deceiving voters. The state government cannot go back on it word," the NCP (SP) leader said. PTI MR BNM