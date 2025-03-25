Budget session of Assam assembly concludes

Guwahati, Mar 25 (PTI) The budget session of the Assam assembly, which witnessed a number of firsts, including the maiden sitting of the House outside its permanent campus, concluded on Tuesday.

Several new and amendment bills were also passed in the House during the session.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary said the opening day’s sitting of the House held in Kokrajhar on February 17 was the first time that the assembly met outside its permanent campus.

“Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya delivered his speech on the opening day without any disruption, setting a healthy precedence. I thank all members for this and hope that the assembly continues to function with the same positive spirit,” he said.

Daimary also thanked the Bodoland Territorial Council Assembly and other staff for smooth conduct of the first day’s proceedings in Kokrajhar.

It was also for the first time that a woman finance minister presented the annual budget for the fifth consecutive year, he said, adding, this would further boost women empowerment in the state.

The Speaker said the 15-day session also featured the passage of five new laws.

The assembly also thanked the prime minister and other stakeholders for ensuring classical language status to Assamese, while also congratulating people from different walks of life who brought laurels to the state.

Discussions on important issues were also undertaken during the session, Daimary said, as he adjourned the House sine die. PTI SSG RBT