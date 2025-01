Ahmedabad, Jan 20 (PTI) The Budget Session of the Gujarat legislative assembly will be held from February 19 to March 28, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

Governor Acharya Devvrat has called the budget session of the Gujarat assembly from February 19, an official statement said.

During the session, which will continue till March 28, Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai will present the state budget for the financial year 2025-26, the official said. PTI PJT PD BNM