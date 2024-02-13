Budget session of Himachal Assembly likely to be stormy

Shimla, Feb 13 (PTI) The budget session of Himachal Pradesh Assembly commencing on Wednesday is likely to start on a stormy note as the opposition BJP has announced that it would raise issues like alleged discrimination in distribution of relief to disaster-hit people.

"Grave irregularities have been committed in distribution of relief to disaster-hit people...those associated with the Congress got the lion's share while the others were discriminated against," said Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday.

"We will forcefully raise this issue in the assembly and demand an inquiry into the matter as the Congress-aligned people got relief in lumpsum while others were given Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 for reconstruction of damaged houses," Thakur said in a statement.

"I will expose the irregularities in relief distribution with full facts and the party will also raise other issues of public interest and highlight the failures of the government," he declared.

Thakur said that unemployed youth in the state are demanding jobs, while women in the age group of 18 to 60 are waiting for Rs 1,500 per month. Besides, non-declaration of results of examinations held by the now-scrapped Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission has made the job-seekers restive, he said.

"It is our duty to raise the issues affecting the general public," he added. PTI BPL KVK KVK