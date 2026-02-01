Budget session of J-K Assembly to begin on Monday

Jammu, Feb 1 (PTI) The budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, set to commence here on Monday, is expected to be stormy with political parties preparing to question the government over its poll promises, particularly the statehood restoration.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the finance portfolio, is scheduled to present the budget on February 6. Abdullah had presented his maiden budget on March 7 last year.

The 27-day-long fifth session of the Assembly, spread over a three-month period with double sittings, will begin with an address by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on February 2.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said all necessary preparations for the session have been completed, with focus on ensuring smooth conduct and effective utilisation of time.

"Detailed discussions were held with officers concerned to finalise security-related arrangements. Consultations were also held with other officers associated with the session. Media persons were briefed about the proceedings. Their demands were also taken into consideration," Rather told reporters here.

Emphasising the need for smooth functioning of the house, the Speaker said that an all-party meeting was convened on Friday, in which representatives of various political parties participated.

"Deliberations were held on how to make the session more beneficial for the people," he said, adding that the Business Advisory Committee was also involved in finalising the schedule.

Rather said the provisional calendar prepared earlier has been finalised and will be placed before the House along with the report of the Business Advisory Committee. He added that the Assembly will largely function in a double-shift mode to ensure optimum utilisation of time.

Terming the Question Hour as a vital forum to hold the government accountable, the Speaker urged members to utilise it effectively by raising questions in a proper manner. He also called upon the government to come well prepared and respond appropriately.

Highlighting the role of the opposition, Rather said that it has the responsibility to keep the government under scrutiny and ensure accountability, but stressed that criticism should be constructive and based on solid grounds.

This will be the second budget of the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government after it assumed office on October 16, 2024, ending nearly six years of Central rule.

As per the Assembly calendar issued by the Speaker, the budget session will conclude on April 4 and will be held in three phases -- the first before the commencement of Ramzan and two others after Eid-ul-Fitr in March and April. Ramzan is expected to begin on February 18 or 19, subject to moon sighting.

February, which will have 18 days of business, will witness the presentation of the budget for the financial year 2026-27 and the Supplementary Statement of Expenditure for 2025-26 by the chief minister on February 6. March and April will have five and four days of business, respectively.

Meanwhile, political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have stepped up preparations for what is expected to be a stormy session.

Opposition parties, including the BJP, PDP and the Congress, are set to question the government over its poll promises and implementation of last year's budget commitments.

Leader of Congress Legislature Party Ghulam Ahmad Mir questioned the government's efforts in pressing the Union government for restoration of statehood.

"It is going to be an issue," he said.

Mir added that questions are also expected to be raised regarding poll promises and budget assurances, including free power units and other commitments. These issues, he said, will also be raised during the meeting of coalition legislators convened by the chief minister on Monday.

The opposition benches are likely to launch a strong offensive against the government, accusing it of failing to deliver on electoral assurances. The BJP has indicated plans to question the administration over governance, job creation and public welfare measures.

Congress MLA Sham Lal Sharma also said that the government would be asked about the implementation of promises made in last year's budget and elections.

The session is expected to witness sharp exchanges, with opposition parties preparing to corner the government on several issues, including regularisation of daily wagers, demolition drives and alleged discrimination, officials said.