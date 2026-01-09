Budget Session of Jharkhand assembly for Feb 18

Ranchi, Jan 9 (PTI) The Budget Session of the Jharkhand assembly will be held from February 18 to March 19, an official said.

A proposal in this regard was cleared by the state cabinet on Friday.

"The fifth session of the sixth Jharkhand Legislative Assembly will take place from February 18 to March 19," Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel told reporters.

A total of 30 proposals were cleared by the cabinet in the meeting, she said.

The cabinet also granted its approval to extend the tenure of the Jharkhand State Law Commission for the next two years, from November 14, 2025, to November 13, 2027.

Approval was also granted for the restructuring of academic and non-academic posts at Jamshedpur Women's University, and Jharkhand Raksha Shakti University in Ranchi, she said.

Dadel said that approval was granted for the implementation of the 'Nari Adalat scheme' under the centrally-sponsored Mission Shakti programme.

The cabinet also approved changes to an earlier government order of setting up a 50,000 litres per day (50 TLPD) dairy plant at Baliguma in Jamshedpur.

The new plant will now be set up at the government animal breeding farm in Titirbila in Seraikela-Kharsawan district. The project will be implemented through the Jharkhand Milk Federation, and the timeline has been extended till the financial year 2026-27, Dadel said.

Approval was given for an amendment to the State Employees' Health Insurance Scheme. Following the amendment, the insured person will be able to receive an advance amount of Rs 5 lakh, she said. PTI RPS NAM SOM