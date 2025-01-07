Budget session of Jharkhand assembly from Feb 24 to Mar 27

Ranchi, Jan 7 (PTI) The budget session of the Jharkhand assembly will be held from February 24 to March 27, an official said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

"The second session (budget) of the sixth Jharkhand Legislative Assembly will take place from February 24 to March 27," cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel said.

This will be the first budget of the second Hemant Soren government after the JMM-led alliance returned to power, winning 56 seats in the 81-member assembly in November.

A total of nine proposals were cleared by the cabinet in the meeting, Dadel said.

Among them was the proposal for the formation of rules for the selection and appointment of director general of police by a committee headed by a retired high court judge.

The committee will also comprise the chief secretary, a UPSC nominee, a Jharkhand Public Service Commission chairman or nominee, and a retired DGP, among others, Dadel said.

The cabinet also approved a MoU between the Jharkhand government and the Union Health Ministry for infrastructure development at AIIMS-Deoghar with an aim to provide quality and accessible tertiary medical facilities in the state. PTI SAN SAN SOM