Budget session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly from February 16 to March 6

Bhopal, Jan 15 (PTI) The budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will be held from February 16 to March 6, according to a notification issued on Thursday.

The notification for the session, approved by the Governor, was issued by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat here.

However, it was not clear when the state budget for FY 2026-27 will be presented.

Important government work will be transacted during the 19-day session and for this, notices of private members' bills will be received in the Assembly Secretariat till February 4. Also notices of private members' resolutions will be received till February 5, said the notification.

Whereas, notices of adjournment motion, calling attention will be received in the Legislative Assembly office from February 10, it added.

This will be the ninth session of the 16th Madhya Pradesh Assembly which was constituted after the December 2023 state elections. PTI MAS RSY