Budget session of Maharashtra legislature ends; monsoon session from June 10

Mumbai, Mar 1 (PTI) The week-long budget session of the Maharashtra legislature ended here on Friday with the passage of the interim budget in the Assembly.

The monsoon session of the legislature will commence in Mumbai from June 10 after the Lok Sabha polls and will see presentation of a full-fledged budget, presiding officers of both houses announced.

The budget session began on February 26 and an interim budget was presented in the Assembly the next day by Finance Minister Ajit Pawar.

The Governor's address to both houses took place on February 20 during a day-long special session of the legislature where a bill granting 10 per cent separate quota to the Maratha community in government jobs and educational institutes was unanimously passed.

An interim budget, instead of a full one, was presented in view of the Lok Sabha polls which are likely to be held in April-May. An interim budget outlines the government's expenditure and revenue proposals for a few months until a full-fledged budget is presented. PTI MR RSY