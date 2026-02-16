Budget session of Meghalaya assembly commences

Shillong, Feb 16 (PTI) The budget session of the Meghalaya assembly commenced on Monday, with members from both the treasury and opposition benches attending the ceremonial opening.

The state budget for 2026-27 is scheduled to be presented on February 20, assembly officials said.

The governor's address is likely to be followed by a motion of thanks and detailed debates by legislators in the coming days, they said.

The budget session commenced with the playing of Vande Mataram, in accordance with the recent directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs, followed by the national anthem and state anthem, the officials said.

Key issues likely to dominate the session include illegal mining, financial allocations, development programmes, governance measures and sectoral reforms, they said.

Security was heightened in and around the assembly complex as the proceedings began, police said.

The session will continue till February 27. PTI JOP RBT