Budget session of Mizoram assembly to begin on Wednesday

Aizawl, Feb 18 (PTI) A 30-day budget session of the Mizoram legislative assembly will begin on Wednesday, an assembly secretariat official said.

Governor Vijay Kumar Singh will deliver his maiden address on the first day, while Chief Minister Lalduhoma will present the state's annual budget for the financial year 2025-2026 on March 4, she said.

Lalduhoma also holds the finance portfolio.

This is the fourth session of the present 9th assembly after the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) came to power in December 2023.

Three Bills, including one seeking to establish a state university, will be tabled in the assembly during the budget session, the official said.

Another Bill to be presented calls for allowing private placement agencies to send youths of the state for jobs in foreign countries, according to officials.

A total of 819 starred questions and 96 unstarred questions have been received till Tuesday to be answered by ministers concerned during the session.

The budget session is scheduled to be concluded on March 20. PTI COR NN