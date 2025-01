Aizawl, Jan 28 (PTI) Mizoram Governor Gen (retd) V K Singh on Tuesday summoned the budget session of the state assembly, which would commence from February 19, an official said.

Advertisment

The detailed programme is yet to be chalked out by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), he said.

The notification summoning the budget session of the 9th Mizoram Legislative Assembly was issued by the assembly secretariat.

A BAC meeting in this regard will be convened soon, the official said. PTI CORR RBT