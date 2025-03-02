Budget session of Nagaland assembly to begin on Monday

Kohima, Mar 2 (PTI) The budget session of the Nagaland assembly will begin on Monday, officials said.

The session will commence with the customary address of the governor, La Ganesan, followed by obituary references to some former legislators who passed away during the intercession period, stated a provisional list of business issued by the assembly secretariat.

Discussion on the governor's speech will be taken up on Tuesday, while Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the supplementary demand for grants for 2024-25 later that day.

He would present the budget for 2025-26 on Thursday and general discussions on it would be taken up on Friday.

Rio would also table the report of the Comptroller Auditor General of India on the last day of the session.

Other business for the six-day session with a recess on Wednesday include discussions on matters of public importance, laying of annual administrative reports of government departments, and introduction and passing of government bills.

The topics for discussion on matters of public importance have not been finalised, an official said.

However, it is expected that issues related to foothill road construction -- a dream project of the state, delay in completion of various NHIDCL-implemented highway projects and the unresolved Naga Political Issue are likely to be taken up. PTI NBS NBS SOM