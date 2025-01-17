Budget session of Parliament from January 31 to April 4

New Delhi: Parliament's Budget Session will held from January 31 to April 4, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to table her eighth straight budget on February 1.

Advertisment

In line with the convention, the session will start with President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, followed by the tabling of the economic survey.

The first part of the Budget Session will have nine sittings from January 31 to February 13 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address and Sitharaman will reply to the discussion on the budget.

Parliament will then break for recess to examine the budget proposals and meet again from March 10 to discuss the demands for grants of various ministries and complete the budgetary process.

Advertisment

The session will conclude on April 4. The entire budget session will have 27 sittings.