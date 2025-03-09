Budget session of Pondy assembly to begin on March 10

Puducherry, Mar 9 (PTI) The budget session of Puducherry Legislative Assembly will begin on Monday with the customary address of Lt Governor K Kailashnathan.

Assembly secretariat source said the session will begin at 9.30 a.m tomorrow. This will be the 6th session of the 15th Assembly.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, looking after the Finance portfolio, will present the budget of the Union Territory for the fiscal 2025-26 on the floor of the House on March 12, the source said.

The Assembly has 30 elected members and three nominated legislators.

