Budget Session of Rajasthan Assembly begins with governor's address

Jaipur, Jan 28 (PTI) The Budget Session of the Rajasthan Assembly began on Wednesday with Governor Haribhau Bagde's address outlining the state government's priorities of water security, investment, rural development, agriculture, employment and emerging technologies.

In his address, the governor said the detailed project report (DPR) to bring Yamuna water to Rajasthan is in its final stage, while Rs 2,800 crore has already been spent on the renovation of the Indira Gandhi canal. He added that work is underway on irrigation projects linked to the canal.

"Rajasthan has emerged as the first choice for investors. The state's law and order and business-friendly environment are attracting entrepreneurs from across the world," Bagde said.

Referring to the 'Rising Rajasthan' investment summit, where memorandums of understanding worth Rs 35 lakh crore were signed, he said investments worth Rs 8 lakh crore have already started materialising on the ground.

Emphasising rural development, the governor said prosperity in villages is essential to build a developed Rajasthan. He said the state government is strengthening Mahatma Gandhi's vision of Gram Swaraj and that the Centre's Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB–G RAM G) will further empower the rural population by providing 125 days of employment through the formation of permanent committees.

Bagde said Rajasthan ranks second in the country in milk production and asserted that the government stands firmly with farmers. He said the state is committed to providing daytime electricity to farmers and that farmers in 22 districts are already being supplied power during the day in two blocks.

Highlighting renewable energy initiatives, he said Rajasthan is a leading state under the KUSUM scheme, enabling farmers to set up solar plants on their fields and become both food providers and energy producers.

The governor said the state has disbursed more than Rs 12,000 crore under social security pension schemes. To ensure that benefits reach the needy, around 3.5 million financially capable beneficiaries have voluntarily given up ration benefits under the 'Give Up' scheme, he added.

Referring to youth and sports, Bagde said the government has issued a recruitment calendar for one lakh new jobs along with a youth policy. He said the 'Khelo India University Games' have helped create a positive sporting ecosystem in the state, and Rajasthan athletes won 60 medals, including 24 gold, at the recent Khelo India event in Bihar.

The governor also said more than Rs 63,500 crore has been spent on Rajasthan's first refinery-cum-petrochemical complex project, and the government is committed to operationalising it at the earliest. He said a new company has been formed to supply cooking gas to households through gas pipelines, with more than 53,000 new domestic connections provided between April and December.

Bagde said the state has implemented an Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy and asserted that Rajasthan will emerge as a leading state in the AI sector in the coming years. PTI AG MNK MNK