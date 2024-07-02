Budget session of Rajasthan assembly to begin on Wednesday

Jaipur, Jul 2 (PTI) The budget session of the Rajasthan assembly will commence on Wednesday, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari will present the full budget for the current financial year during the session, according to the statement.

The assembly's budget session is generally held in February-March but this year, only a vote on account was presented by the state government during that period due to the Lok Sabha elections.

Several bills are expected to be passed in the session, including the one granting 50 per cent reservation to women in the recruitment of third-grade teachers in the state. PTI SDA RPA