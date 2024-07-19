Budget session of Sikkim assembly to begin on August 5

Gangtok, Jul 19 (PTI) The budget session of the Sikkim assembly will be held from August 5 to 9, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said on Friday.

Addressing a meeting of SKM MLAs in Mintokgang, he said electricity, water and road will be the priority of the state government over the next five years.

Improvements in healthcare, education, tourism, and implementation of welfare schemes will also be prioritised, along with revenue growth, he added.

Tamang asked the legislators to ensure proper inter-departmental coordination and hold at least one public meeting every week in their constituency offices.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state on the eve of its 50 years of statehood, and urged all legislators to prepare for the year-long celebrations. PTI KDK SOM